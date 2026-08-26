Prattfall! Gutekust comments | Temple

August 26, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Prattfall! Gutekust comments | Temple

August 26, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Prattfall! Gutekust comments | Temple

Grant reacts to a Brewers loss in NYC that saw Cooper Pratt benched. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst meets with the Packers media in advance of joint practices with the Cardinals. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts

 