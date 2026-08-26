Prattfall! Gutekust comments | Temple

Grant reacts to a Brewers loss in NYC that saw Cooper Pratt benched. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst meets with the Packers media in advance of joint practices with the Cardinals. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Packers new threads, right guard? | ClemensGrant reacts to the Packers new jerseys and shares his concern over the right guard position. Sal Frelick returns to the Brewers in New York. Tuesday Musings include boat landing behavior and the…Read More Smack is SMOOTH, Brewers level up | mailbagGrant reacts to the Packers second preseason game vs. the Broncos and the Brewers finding another level over the last week. What's going on in Ohio? Monday Mailbag closes the show. See…Read More Brewers best win? Banks BONED? | HoggGrant reacts to (maybe) the Brewers best win of the season and the Packers preseason opener in Pittsburgh. Curt Hogg joins. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Brewers down bad | Heilprin, HermanGrant reacts to the brutal 3 game series in San Diego, and prepares for the Packers preseason opener in Pittsburgh. Andy Herman, Zach Heilprin and Mike Clemens join. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Packers Positives | Renner & TempleGrant shares some positives from Packers camp and talks Packers and NFL with Pete Bukowski and Mike Renner. Jesse Temple makes his weekly Badgers visit. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More STALLED in San Diego, Badger recap with Kate FoxGrant reacts to the Brewers losing a bad one in San Diego and gets the latest following Badgers practice with Kate Fox. Has the Packers OL let Jordan Love down? See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Family Night reaction, BIG Brewers stretchGrant shares his takeaways following Packers Family Night and reacts to some of the larger training camp stories. Will the next 2 weeks define the Brewers season? See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More WR addition by subtraction | HeilprinGrant reacts to comments from Jordan Love about the Packers WR room and gets the latest from Badgers practice with Zach Heilprin. Free Phones at 608-321-1670. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More PrevNext