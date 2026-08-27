Brewers overcome Dustin May’s early injury to rout the Mets 8-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Brice Turang hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the New York Mets 8-1 on Wednesday night, overcoming an injury to starter Dustin May after one pitch.

May left in the first inning with a bruised right scapula when a 106 mph line drive off the bat of leadoff hitter A.J. Ewing ricocheted off his right shoulder blade. The right-hander was replaced by lefty Robert Gasser (4-5), who earned the win by tossing 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball.

May became the first major league starter to exit after one pitch since Pablo López with the Miami Marlins on July 2, 2021.

David Hamilton, Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell and Christian Yelich had RBI singles for the major league-leading Brewers (82-50), who clinched their sixth straight winning season and ninth in the last 10 years. Milwaukee finished over .500 just 15 times in the franchise’s first 48 seasons.

The homer for Turang was his first since July 31. He is hitting just .188 with 10 RBIs this month.

Francisco Alvarez had an RBI single for the Mets, who lost for the seventh time in 20 games since selling at the trade deadline. Ewing swiped two bases to give him 21 steals, tied with Gregg Jefferies (1989) for third-most in team history by a rookie.

Third baseman Bo Bichette exited after four innings with a bruised left foot. X-rays were negative, interim manager Andy Green said. Bichette fouled a ball off his foot during his final plate appearance.

Robert Stock (0-3) gave up seven runs and 10 hits in four innings.

Up next

Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski (13-5, 1.68 ERA) starts Thursday night’s series finale against LHP Sean Manaea (4-5, 4.31).