Packers RB Josh Jacobs charged with a pair of misdemeanors stemming from May arrest

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been charged with a pair of misdemeanors stemming from an incident that led to his arrest in May.

On Thursday, the Brown County District Attorney’s office filed charges of battery and criminal damage to property against the 28-year-old. He is due in court November 17.

Here is part of the criminal complaint for Josh Jacobs, who was charged with two misdemeanors: battery and criminal damage to property. pic.twitter.com/w7wZ7yKYj0 — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) August 27, 2026

The charges filed against Jacobs are scaled back from what he was initially arrested for. He was taken into custody on May 23 on five charges, including a felony charge of strangulation.

In a statement to the media, Jacobs’ attorneys said “The Brown County District Attorney has reviewed evidence and elected to file misdemeanor charges against Josh that do not include domestic violence. The allegations will be addressed in court, and not in the media. Mr. Jacobs respects the District Attorney’s office and the process it followed.”

The NFL also put out a statement from spokesperson Brian McCarthy that said, “We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review.”