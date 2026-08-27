The Camp: Calm before the storm, Overreaction, er No?, what would be a successful season?

Wisconsin is 10 days out from the start of its season. Zach and Jesse discuss the calm before the storm, what player with eligibility they would bring back for this season, hit on a couple Overreaction, er No? questions and tackle a ton of leftover listener questions.

Also…a picture of Tanner McEvoy as Ricky Bobby.

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