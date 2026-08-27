WATCH: Wisco streaming Logan & Holmen football — both looking to go 2-0

August 27, 2026|In High School, Holmen, Logan, La Crosse

WATCH: Wisco streaming Logan & Holmen football — both looking to go 2-0

August 27, 2026|In High School, Holmen, Logan, La Crosse

WATCH: Wisco streaming Logan & Holmen football — both looking to go 2-0

Week 2 of high school football tonight on WKTY, where you can watch both Logan and Holmen look to go 2-0.

HOW TO WATCH

It’s the Rangers’ home-opener, after dominating Ellsworth on the road last week, 35-0.

Logan hosts Wausau East, which also got a shutout win last Friday — 28-0 over Shawano.

Meanwhile, Holmen hits the road for Sauk Prairie, as both teams look to remain unbeaten.

The Vikings beat Medford at home 21-14, while Sauk Prairie blew out Baraboo 37-6.

 

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