WATCH: Wisco streaming Logan & Holmen football — both looking to go 2-0

Week 2 of high school football tonight on WKTY, where you can watch both Logan and Holmen look to go 2-0.

HOW TO WATCH

ONLINE : Every game streams on Wisco Sports Zone TV right here.

: Every game streams on Wisco Sports Zone TV right here. ON ROKU : Search the Logan Rangers and Holmen Vikings channels. Or sign in online and click here for Holmen and here for Logan .

: Search the Logan Rangers and Holmen Vikings channels. Or sign in online and click and . Streams begin at 6:50 p.m. and is sponsored by Firefighters Credit Union

It’s the Rangers’ home-opener, after dominating Ellsworth on the road last week, 35-0.

Logan hosts Wausau East, which also got a shutout win last Friday — 28-0 over Shawano.

Meanwhile, Holmen hits the road for Sauk Prairie, as both teams look to remain unbeaten.

The Vikings beat Medford at home 21-14, while Sauk Prairie blew out Baraboo 37-6.