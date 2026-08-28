High School Football Week 2 Preview: Holmen @ Sauk Prairie

It’s game day and week 2 brings an intriguing non-conference showdown to Prairie du Sac as the Holmen Vikings travel south to take on the Sauk Prairie Eagles.

Both teams enter Friday night at 1-0, but they arrive there in very different ways. Holmen opened the season with a 21-14 victory over Medford, while Sauk Prairie made a statement on the road by dismantling Baraboo 37-6.

For Holmen, the victory over Medford was a hard-fought season opener that required the Vikings to make plays on both sides of the football. Sauk Prairie, meanwhile, controlled its opener against Baraboo, jumping out to a commanding advantage and keeping the Thunderbirds off the scoreboard for most of the night.

That sets up a fascinating early-season test: Holmen’s physical, experienced program against a Sauk Prairie team coming off a dominant defensive performance and playing its first home game of the season.

Holmen Vikings — 1-0

Holmen enters the game carrying plenty of confidence after surviving Medford 21-14 in the season opener.

The Vikings’ program has established itself as one of the stronger teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference, and Friday provides an opportunity to make another early statement against a Sauk Prairie program that captured the Badger-Small Conference championship in 2025.

The Vikings also have a recent history of success against Sauk Prairie. Holmen defeated the Eagles 42-0 in Prairie du Sac in 2025, and the Vikings have won the previous two meetings listed in recent records.

But this is a new season, and Sauk Prairie will have home-field advantage and the benefit of an impressive opening-night performance.

Sauk Prairie Eagles — 1-0

Sauk Prairie could hardly have asked for a better start.

The Eagles traveled to Baraboo in Week 1 and dominated from the opening kickoff, rolling to a 37-6 victory. The win gave Sauk Prairie a 1-0 record and set up Friday’s home opener against Holmen.

Sauk Prairie’s Week 1 performance suggests the Eagles haven’t lost their physical identity. Their 37 points against Baraboo demonstrate the potential of the offense, while allowing only six points shows that the defense could make life difficult for Holmen.

Keys to the Game

1. Holmen’s ability to establish the run

The Vikings will want to control the line of scrimmage and avoid allowing Sauk Prairie’s defense to dictate the tempo.

2. Sauk Prairie’s offense vs. Holmen’s defense

The Eagles put up 37 points in Week 1. How they respond when facing Holmen’s more physical defensive unit could determine the game.

3. Turnovers

In a matchup between two 1-0 teams, a short field could be the difference. The team that protects the football and creates extra possessions will have a major advantage.

4. The second half

Holmen’s opener was much tighter than Sauk Prairie’s. If the Vikings can stay within striking distance early, their experience in close games could become important late.

5. Home-field advantage

This is Sauk Prairie’s home opener. The Eagles will be looking to use the crowd and familiarity with their surroundings to turn the momentum of their Week 1 win into another strong performance.

By the Numbers:

Holmen Sauk Prairie

2026 Record 1-0 1-0

Week 1 W, 21-14 vs. Medford W, 37-6 @ Baraboo

Week 1 Pts 21 37

Week 1 Pts Allowed 14 6

What to Watch For:

This game could ultimately come down to which team is able to impose its style first.

Holmen wants to establish physicality, control the football and make Sauk Prairie defend the entire field. The Eagles will be looking to build on their explosive Week 1 performance and make the Vikings uncomfortable with pressure and a physical defensive front.

The history favors Holmen, but Friday night’s matchup is about 2026—not 2025.

Sauk Prairie has already demonstrated that it can dominate an opponent, while Holmen showed in Week 1 that it can win a competitive football game.

That makes Friday’s contest one of the more intriguing Week 2 non-conference games in the area.

Photo Credit: Dan Smith