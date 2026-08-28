Logan rolls in home opener over Wausau East

A week after blanking Ellsworth in their season opener, the Logan Rangers football team finished the non conference season with a 37-0 shutout against Wausau East.

The Rangers (2-0), started the game on defense and after a missed field goal by the Lumberjacks, quarterback Tommy Check threw an 80 yard touchdown pass to Charlie Zellner on the team’s first offensive play. He would add another 51 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Bubba Leaver later in the 1st quarter.

Check finished 5 of 7 for 143 yards and those two touchdowns.

Running back Jameson Degenhardt continued his productive start to the year with 120 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.

The Rangers open MVC play next Friday night traveling to Sparta, also 2-0.