Henderson allows 1 hit in 7 innings as the MLB-leading Brewers beat the Rangers 6-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Logan Henderson gave up one hit over seven innings and Jake Bauers reached base five times and scored twice in his return to the lineup as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Texas Rangers 6-1 on Friday night.

Henderson (9-2), who has allowed three runs or less in each of his first 19 career starts, including 14 this season, gave up one run, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter in matching the longest outing of his career, on Aug. 16 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Bauers, who missed three consecutive games with shin splints, went 2 for 2 with three walks, two runs scored and a stolen base.

The Brewers (84-51), who have the best record in the majors, moved a season-high eight games ahead of the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the NL Central. Texas has lost 13 of its last 16 games on the road.

The Brewers jumped on Rangers starter Cody Bradford (0-3) in the first. Brice Turang had a bunt single and took second on a throwing error. Turang tagged on Jackson Chourio’s fly out and scored on William Contreras’ groundout. Christian Yelich’s run-scoring double gave Milwaukee a 2-0 lead.

Danny Jansen’s solo home run off Henderson cut the lead to 2-1 in third.

The Brewers regained a two-run lead in the sixth on David Hamilton’s RBI single that chased Bradford, who gave up nine hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

In the seventh, Bauers walked, stole second and scored on Contreras’ single to extend the lead to 4-1.

Milwaukee opened the eighth with consecutive bunt singles by Sal Frelick and Hamilton and tacked on two more runs on Jackson Chourio’s single and a Contreras sacrifice fly.

Up next

Rangers RHP Cal Quantrill (6-4, 2.90 ERA) is scheduled to face Brewers LHP Shane Drohan (6-5, 3.84) on Saturday.