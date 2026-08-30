Josh Jacobs put on Commissioner Exempt list, Packers trade for running back

Josh Jacobs likely won’t be with the Green Bay Packers when they open the season in Minnesota in two weeks.

ESPN reported Sunday that the running back had been placed on the NFL’s commissioner exempt list while the league continues to investigate his role in an incident in May that resulted in him being charged with a pair of misdemeanors this past week. It means he can not attend games or practice. He’s due in court on charges of battery and criminal damage to property in the middle of November.

ESPN sources: NFL is placing Packers RB Josh Jacobs on the commissioner exempt list. Last week Jacobs was charged with battery and criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors, by the Brown County (Wis.) district attorney. Jacobs was originally arrested May 26 on five… pic.twitter.com/byznZrUkoO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026

Green Bay made a move to shore up their running back room, trading for Pittsburgh’s Kaden Johnson. He was a third-round pick out of Iowa last year but had just 69 yards on 28 carries in 10 games. The 23-year-old joins MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks as part of what suddenly becomes a very inexperienced position group.

The team also traded third-string quarterback Kyle McCord to Miami for a 6th-round pick. McCord lit up the preseason finale with four touchdowns as the Packers rallied for a win over Arizona.