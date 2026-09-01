Jacobs just made the list! | Monday Mailbag

September 1, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Jacobs just made the list! | Monday Mailbag

September 1, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Jacobs just made the list! | Monday Mailbag

Grant reacts to the Packers weekend moves and Josh Jacobs placement on the exempt list. How would you line up the Brewers rotation? Monday Mailbag closes the show. 

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