Jacobs just made the list! | Monday Mailbag

Grant reacts to the Packers weekend moves and Josh Jacobs placement on the exempt list. How would you line up the Brewers rotation? Monday Mailbag closes the show. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Misiorowski vs. The Mound | Free Phones, Mike ClemensGrant reacts to a Brewers series win and highlights an active feud between Miz and his environment. Have the Packers been making Josh Jacobs contingency plans all along? Free Phones at 608-321-1670.…Read More Josh Jacobs CHARGED | Kate Fox, Meek PhillGrant reacts to the news of Josh Jacobs being formally charged by the Brown County DA. Also, the Packers signed a TE. Kate Fox joins to hit all the issues of the day, and Barstool's Meek Phill talks…Read More Prattfall! Gutekust comments | TempleGrant reacts to a Brewers loss in NYC that saw Cooper Pratt benched. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst meets with the Packers media in advance of joint practices with the Cardinals. See…Read More Packers new threads, right guard? | ClemensGrant reacts to the Packers new jerseys and shares his concern over the right guard position. Sal Frelick returns to the Brewers in New York. Tuesday Musings include boat landing behavior and the…Read More Smack is SMOOTH, Brewers level up | mailbagGrant reacts to the Packers second preseason game vs. the Broncos and the Brewers finding another level over the last week. What's going on in Ohio? Monday Mailbag closes the show. See…Read More Brewers best win? Banks BONED? | HoggGrant reacts to (maybe) the Brewers best win of the season and the Packers preseason opener in Pittsburgh. Curt Hogg joins. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Brewers down bad | Heilprin, HermanGrant reacts to the brutal 3 game series in San Diego, and prepares for the Packers preseason opener in Pittsburgh. Andy Herman, Zach Heilprin and Mike Clemens join. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Packers Positives | Renner & TempleGrant shares some positives from Packers camp and talks Packers and NFL with Pete Bukowski and Mike Renner. Jesse Temple makes his weekly Badgers visit. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More PrevNext