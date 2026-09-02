Brewers bully Cubs bullpen | Jesse Temple

September 2, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers bully Cubs bullpen | Jesse Temple

September 2, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Brewers bully Cubs bullpen | Jesse Temple

Grant reacts to the Brewers bounceback win over the Cubs and shares Albert Breer’s latest thoughts on Jordan Love’s progression. Jesse Temple joins to preview Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts

 