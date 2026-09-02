Holmen Football: Vikings Open Conference Play at MVC Rival Onalaska

Vikings Ride Two-Game Win Streak Into Battle Against Hilltoppers

ONALASKA, Wis. — The Holmen Vikings put their unbeaten start on the line Friday night when they make the short 9 mile trek to face the Onalaska Hilltoppers in a MVC showdown that’s shaping up to be one of the more compelling games on the Coulee Region’s Week 3 slate.

The Matchup

Holmen enters at 2-0 after back-to-back statement wins, while Onalaska sits at 1-1 looking to build momentum after a lopsided road win last week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, September 4, in Onalaska, with the two programs renewing their longtime rivalry while kicking off their conference schedule this season. Fans unable to make it to the stadium can catch the action live via stream at wktysports.com/hhs or on the Holmen Vikings app on Roku devices.

Holmen Riding Momentum Behind Schild

The Vikings have looked every bit like one of the area’s most dangerous offenses through two weeks, and quarterback Bennett Schild has been the driving force. Schild opened the season by rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-14 win over Medford, then followed that up with an even bigger performance in Week 2.

Last Friday against Sauk Prairie, Holmen needed every bit of that dual-threat ability. The Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half behind quarterback Vos Betley, who threw for two touchdowns, and running back James Holdener’s 79-yard scoring burst. But Schild — who finished with 156 rushing yards and threw for 117 more — sparked a furious comeback. He scampered in from seven yards out in the third quarter, then hit Mason Mumaw-Flury for a 70-yard touchdown strike in the fourth to force overtime. Running back Landon Barg, who also rushed for 97 yards and a score in regulation, punched in the game-winner from three yards out in the extra session to seal a wild 27-21 victory

That win pushed Holmen to 2-0 on the season and established Schild and Barg as one of the most productive backfield tandems in the area early on.

Onalaska Looking to Build on Bounce-Back Win

Onalaska’s season started with a setback, as the Hilltoppers were shut out 28-0 by West Salem in Week 1. But the program answered emphatically the following week, traveling to Medford and blanking the Raiders 20-0 to even their record at 1-1 heading into the home matchup with Holmen.

That defensive effort against Medford will need to be a season-long calling card if the Hilltoppers hope to slow down a Holmen offense that has scored at least 21 points in every game so far.

What’s at Stake

Beyond bragging rights in a geographically close conference clash, this is an early measuring-stick game for both programs. A Holmen win would push the Vikings to 3-0 and further establish them as one of the area’s top teams to watch this fall. For Onalaska, a home win over an unbeaten Holmen squad would be a significant confidence boost and a signal that last week’s shutout of Medford was no fluke.

Game info: Holmen (2-0) at Onalaska (1-1) — Friday, September 4, 7 p.m. Central, Onalaska High School. Streaming live at wktysports.com/hhs or on the Holmen Vikings Roku app.