The Camp: Week 1 Notre Dame storylines, Overreaction, er No?, Reminiscing on Wilson and Dayne

It’s finally game week for the Badgers. Zach and Jesse dive into Week 1 storylines, including OL injuries, Luke Fickell’s comments on Notre Dame’s Leonard Moore and the rest of the defense. The guys also play some Overreaction, er No? and reminisce on Russell Wilson and Ron Dayne.

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