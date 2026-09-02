Wisconsin hockey to play at Lambeau Field this February

College hockey is coming back to Lambeau Field this winter.

Wisconsin announced this morning that the men’s and women’s teams would be heading to Green Bay for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff on February 20th. The women will face WCHA rival Ohio State, while the men will take on Big Ten foe Michigan.

The Frozen Tundra is about to live up to its name. 🥶🏒 The Badgers are headed to Lambeau Field for the @TravelWI Frozen Tundra Faceoff as @BadgerWHockey faces Ohio State & @BadgerMHockey faces Michigan on February 20th. 🔗 | sign up for presale: https://t.co/r9NsIMoz7V pic.twitter.com/SL7QyDiXsQ — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) September 2, 2026

“This is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes and the Wisconsin hockey programs,” Wisconsin AD Shawn Eichorst said in a release. “The chance to showcase our brand of hockey at one of the most revered venues in sports, Lambeau Field, is a unique privilege and it will create an unforgettable experience for the University, alumni and all Badger fans.”

This will be the second time hockey will take place at the home of the Green Bay Packers. The last time came in 2006 when the men’s team beat Ohio State 4-2.

“We are proud to welcome college hockey back to Lambeau Field for the first time in more than 20 years for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff,” Packers President and CEO Ed Policy said in a statement. “With three storied programs and two highly anticipated matchups, this doubleheader will give fans a rare opportunity to experience hockey at historic Lambeau Field and bring an exciting winter event to Green Bay.”

The women’s matchup will feature a repeat of the last four national title games, with Wisconsin having won three of them, including last April. On the men’s side, the Badgers made a run to the national title game last year before losing to Denver. That same Denver team beat Michigan in the national semifinals after the Wolverines had spent much of the year ranked No. 1 in the country.