WATCH: After shutout wins to start season, Logan faces unbeaten Sparta

Back-to-back shutouts for the Logan High School football team to start the season, as it now heads into conference play.

WKTY will stream the game live from Sparta, beginning at 6:50 p.m. Watch here, or on your ROKU device by searching for the Logan Rangers channel or adding it here.

Logan (2-0) beat Wausau East 37-0 last week at Swanson Field — after a season-opening 35-0 win over Ellsworth.

The Spartans are also 2-0, with a 40-24 win over Black River Falls followed by a 14-6 victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau last week.