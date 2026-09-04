Logan Overcomes Early Deficit, Handles Sparta 43-7

The La Crosse Logan football team trailed for the first time all season Friday night after Sparta scored a touchdown on its opening drive.

The Rangers answered in a big way, ripping off 43 unanswered points on their way to a 43-7 victory.

Logan quarterback Tommy Check was perfect through the air, completing all four of his pass attempts for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Check connected with Bubba Leaver and Charlie Zellner for the scores. He also added a rushing touchdown and 95 yards on the ground.

Running back Jameson Degenhardt continued his productive start to the season, rushing for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rangers improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

Logan returns home next week to host the Tomah Timberwolves.