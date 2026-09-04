Shaq, Hakeem & The Greatest ’90s Centers

It’s time to get back in the Man Cave!

Dan and Brandon are back with another episode, and this time they’re putting their sports knowledge—and their nostalgia—to the test.

First up, it’s another round of the Man Cave draft game as the guys build their ultimate five-man teams of NBA centers from the 1990s. Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and plenty of other ’90s big men are on the board. Who built the better team? That’s for YOU to decide!

Then it’s time to roll the dice again. The game lands on Mount Rushmore, the topic is sports video games, and the era is the 2000s (2000–2009). That means it’s time to dig into the games that defined Dan and Brandon’s high school and college years—from classic football and basketball titles to the sports games that dominated the era.

Which four sports video games deserve a spot on the ultimate Mount Rushmore of the 2000s? And what games are you picking?

Play along with us and let us know your choices!

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The Man Cave Podcast — real, unscripted conversations about sports, hobbies, life and storytelling. No scripts. No forced takes. Just Man Cave talk.

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