The Camp: What success looks like vs Notre Dame, analyst ‘praying for Wisconsin,’ Week 1 picks

The season opener is finally here. Zach and Jesse preview the Badgers matchup with Notre Dame and what success looks for Wisconsin. The guys also get into comments from some national media members, including Taylor Lewan saying he feels bad about what Notre Dame is going to do to Luke Fickell. They close their show with Week 1 picks.

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