Brewers win shoot out with 10-7 win in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cooper Pratt drove in a season-high four runs with a bases-loaded triple and a groundout, Brice Turang had a two-run double and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-7 on Friday night.

Rhett Lowder was the victim of an error that led to the Brewers’ decisive five-run fifth inning.

Lowder (6-9) gave up a leadoff single to Jackson Chourio and walked Christian Yelich. William Contreras hit what appeared to be a double-play ground ball to shortstop, but Elly De La Cruz bobbled it to load the bases. Pratt tripled inside the first base bag to clear the bases off Sam Moll. He scored on a wild pitch.

The Reds led 6-4 in the third after Eugenio Suarez’s three-run home run off Shane Drohan. Suarez returned from becoming a U.S. citizen, and his walk-up song was Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” It was his 21st home run of the season and tied him with Ken Griffey Jr. for ninth on the team’s home run list with 210.

Drohan pitched four innings, six runs on five hits, including Matt McLain’s 14th home run.

Chad Patrick (8-4) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory. Trevor Megill picked up his 26th save in 28 chances.

The Brewers have 88 wins. They need 10 wins in the remaining 20 games to set a franchise record for wins.

Up next

Brewers RHP Dustin May (6-9, 4.69 ERA) was set to face LHP Andrew Abbott (6-10, 4.49) on Saturday.