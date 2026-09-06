Reds hit 3 home runs and hold on for 5-3 victory over Brewers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt McLain snapped a seventh-inning tie with a leadoff homer and the Cincinnati Reds held on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Saturday night.

Elly De La Cruz and Tyler Stephenson also went deep for the last-place Reds in a game delayed more than two hours by rain. Emilio Pagán pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for his 21st save in 24 chances.

William Contreras homered early for the major league-leading Brewers (88-55), who hold a seven-game lead in the NL Central over the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee began the day last in the big leagues with 132 home runs.

Contreras connected off Andrew Abbott in the first inning, his 14th. De La Cruz answered with his 22nd home run off Dustin May in the bottom half.

The game was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 22 minutes in the fourth. The Reds trailed 2-1 and Jose Trevino singled off DL Hall to tie the score.

Stephenson hit his 15th homer to open the sixth, but the Brewers pulled even on three straight singles against Tony Santillan. Jackson Chourio knocked in the tying run.

Santillan (3-4) struck out Contreras with the bases loaded to keep it tied.

McLain launched his 15th home run off Aaron Ashby (13-3) in the seventh. Eugenio Suárez doubled in the eighth and scored from second base on a wild pitch by Grant Anderson to make it 5-3.

Milwaukee loaded the bases against Pagán with one out in the ninth, but Luis Lara popped up and Contreras flied out to end it.

Abbott’s outing was shortened by the rain delay. The 2025 All-Star has not won since Aug. 6 against the Athletics.

Carlos Jorge went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in his first major league start in center field for Cincinnati.

Up next

Brewers LHP Kyle Harrison (10-4, 3.45 ERA) faces Reds RHP Brady Singer (5-13, 4.83) on Sunday.

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