Brewers rally in 8th and hold off comeback attempt in 9th for 4-3 win over Cubs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio singled home two runs to spark a three-run rally in the eighth inning and made a diving catch for the final out in the ninth as the Milwaukee Brewers came from behind to beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Monday.

The Cubs fell eight games back of the MLB-leading Brewers in the NL Central after losing the opener of this three-game series.

Chicago attempted a comeback of its own in the ninth inning against Trevor Megill.

The Cubs trailed 4-2 when Pedro Ramírez, who already had homered in the fifth inning, delivered a one-out shot that could have cleared the wall if right fielder Luis Lara hadn’t made a leaping catch. Pete Crow-Armstrong then sent a 400-foot shot over the wall in right-center for the first homer Megill had allowed all season.

The game ended on Chourio’s diving catch of Seiya Suzuki’s fly to left, as Megill earned his 27th save in 29 opportunities.

Crow-Armstrong also singled and scored in the seventh. Before getting hits in his final two at-bats Monday, Crow-Armstrong had gone 4 of 39 with 18 strikeouts against the Brewers this season.

Cubs starter Matthew Boyd silenced Milwaukee through the first seven innings, but ran into trouble in the eighth.

Milwaukee trailed 2-1 when Garrett Mitchell drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a Joey Ortiz double, which came on Boyd’s 100th and final pitch of the day.

Chourio greeted reliever Ryan Zeferjahn by hitting a grounder that got through a drawn-in infield and went into right to drive in both runners, putting Milwaukee ahead 3-2.

Chourio stole second and Brice Turang walked before Zeferjahn struck out William Contreras. Jacob Webb took over for Zeferjahn and walked Jake Bauers to load the bases before Christian Yelich’s sacrifice fly extended Milwaukee’s lead to 4-2.

Abner Uribe (5-2) picked up the win after retiring the side in order in the eighth.

Up next

Jacob Misiorowski (14-5, 1.87 ERA) pitches for Milwaukee and David Peterson (7-8, 5.39) starts for Chicago on Tuesday night.