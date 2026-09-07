The Camp: What went right and what went wrong against Notre Dame

Wisconsin opened the season with a 41-13 loss to No. 4 Notre Dame. Zach and Jesse breakdown what went right for the Badgers, including a first half that saw them more than hold their own against one of the best teams in the country. Then they get into what went wrong in the 28-point loss, namely special teams errors, a back-breaking pick-6 and a defense that couldn’t get a stop in the second half.

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