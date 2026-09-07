UW-La Crosse drops out of Top 10 after late rally falls short against No. 11 St. John’s

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — After a close, season-opening loss in a 10-vs-11 matchup, the UW-La Crosse football team dropped two spots in the Division III rankings.

The Eagles fell to No. 12 in the latest D3football.com poll, following a 24-21 defeat at Saint John’s University on Saturday afternoon. The Johnnies climbed three spots to No. 8.

The Eagles were trailing 24-13 late in the fourth and their rally came up just short.

With under 3 minutes remaining, UW-L quarterback Kyle Haas hit Calahan Miles for an 8-yard touchdown pass. The pair also converted the two-point attempt to pull the Eagles within 24-21 with 2:44 on the clock.

Saint John’s, however, recovered the ensuing onside kick at UW-L’s 47-yard line and picked up two first downs to run out the clock.

Midwest TV & Appliance + Speed Queen Better Together

The loss snapped UW-L’s 11-game winning streak in season-openers — their first Week 1 loss since 2013. It was also the head coaching debut for Michael Zweifel, who served as an assistant coach at Dubuque during that 2013 game.

UW-L opened the scoring on the game’s initial drive with a 2-yard touchdown run by Braeden Ott. Saint John’s responded with a TD on its opening possession and took a 17-10 lead into halftime, after a 6-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the second quarter.

The Eagles struggled to run the ball, finishing with just 35 yards on 26 carries. Haas carried the offense through the air, going 25-for-42 for 332 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Brodie Mickschl caught eight passes for 142 yards, while Miles added four receptions for 81 yards and the late score.

Johnnies quarterback Trey Fenney threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns as Saint John’s outgained UW-L 447-367 in total offense.

UW-L (0-1) plays its home-opener at 1 p.m. Saturday against 14th-ranked Hardin-Simmons.