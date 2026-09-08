WKTY CARES ABOUT: LA CROSSE ROTARY

Bring your friend and get ready for an afternoon of fun ~ The La Crosse Rotary After Hours is hosting its 13th Annual Mini Masters on Saturday, September 19, from 2–7 p.m. Join La Crosse Rotary After Hours for the 13th Annual Mini Masters – an afternoon of mini-golf, big laughs, legendary outfits, and awesome prizes, all for a great cause!

The Mini Masters brings people together for an afternoon of fun, friendly competition and a chance to support the work of Rotary After Hours in our community. This year’s theme is “The Eras”, and teams are highly encouraged to dress in attire from their favorite decade. Channel 1950s poodle skirts, 1960s peace and love, 1970s disco fever, 1980s neon or 1990s grunge. Grab your squad, choose your era and dress to impress!

Rotary After Hours is made up of local leaders and volunteers who believe in “Service Above Self”. The club focuses on making a difference through community projects, youth initiatives and opportunities to bring people together to create positive change. All proceeds support the Rotary Youth Exchange Program, helping build global connections and welcome international students to our community.

13th Annual La Crosse Rotary After Hours Mini Masters

Saturday, September 19

2–7 p.m.

Riverside Amusement Park, 1304 Interchange Place, La Crosse

Learn more and register your team here: 13th Annual Mini Masters

A special thank you to our WKTY Cares sponsors Kratt Lumber and Performance Foodservice, for helping us support and spotlight the organizations doing great things throughout our community.