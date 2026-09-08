Fickell falls flat, rotation woes? | Musings

September 8, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Fickell falls flat, rotation woes? | Musings

September 8, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Fickell falls flat, rotation woes? | Musings

Grant reacts to Wisconsin’s ugly loss to Notre Dame and the latest struggles by Brewers starting pitchers? Is the Packers OL in trouble? Tuesday Musings include Wausau and football officiating. 

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