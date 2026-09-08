NFL 2026 Predictions: Packers Win the NFC North & My Super Bowl Pick!

The NFL season is finally here, and that means it’s time to make some bold predictions in the Man Cave!

Dan Kasper is putting his crystal ball to work with his complete 2026 NFL predictions. He’s picking every division winner, laying out his playoff field, predicting the Super Bowl matchup and champion, and making his picks for MVP, Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and more.

And yes… Dan is riding with the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC North. But how far does he think the Packers can go?

Before getting into the predictions, Dan kicks things off with a fun sports question: What would you wait hours—or even camp out—for as a sports fan? From Super Bowl tickets to Brett Favre autographs and once-in-a-lifetime golf experiences, Dan reacts to some of the answers from listeners.

Then it’s time to put the predictions on the record:

🏈 AFC & NFC division winners

🏈 Full playoff predictions

🏈 Packers and the NFC North

🏈 Super Bowl matchup and champion

🏈 MVP and Coach of the Year

🏈 Offensive & Defensive Player of the Year

🏈 Rookie of the Year

🏈 Comeback Player of the Year

🏈 And a few VERY bold predictions

By the end of the season, some of these picks could look brilliant… and some could look absolutely ridiculous.

Who do you think Dan is getting right? And what are YOUR bold NFL predictions for 2026?

Welcome back to The Man Cave Podcast.

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