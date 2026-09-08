The Camp: Answering listener questions from the Notre Dame game

In the wake of the loss to Notre Dame, Zach and Jesse tackle a ton of listener questions. They include whether the defensive game plan was too conservative, what surprised the guys, whether the offense can find its footing and whether this could be the best Luke Fickell team.

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