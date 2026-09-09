Dan & Hutson Make Their 2026 NFL Predictions | The Kid Cave

The Kid Cave is back—and the NFL season is here!

In the first episode of the new Kid Cave format, Dan and Hutson kick off football season by making their predictions for the 2026 NFL season. Who will win each division? Which teams will make the playoffs? And who will take home the biggest individual awards?

Dan and Hutson also make their Week 1 game picks, including their prediction for Packers vs. Vikings. They’ll keep track of their picks throughout the season to see who comes out on top!

Plus, it’s time for some Sports IQ as Hutson learns about baseball batting average, points per game and run differential. And Dan starts things off with a fun baseball fact that puts Hutson’s sports knowledge to the test.

The Kid Cave is a sports show where Dan and Hutson talk sports, make predictions, learn some sports history and science, and have a little fun along the way.

Have a question for Hutson? Send it our way—it could be featured in a future Overtime segment!

New episodes of The Kid Cave are released Wednesdays after school.

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