Henderson, Yelich lead Brewers past Cubs for series sweep

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer, Logan Henderson threw five innings of two-hit ball and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a sweep of rival Chicago, holding on for an 8-6 victory Wednesday night to extend their NL Central lead to 10 games over the Cubs.

Jackson Chourio and William Contreras also homered for majors-leading Milwaukee (91-56).

The Cubs (81-66) scored five runs in the ninth, starting with four walks by Brandon Sproat. Abner Uribe relieved and gave up an RBI single, a run-scoring ground out and a two-run double by Michael Conforto to make it 8-6.

Henderson (10-3) retired the first nine before Pete Crow-Armstrong singled to open the fourth. Crow-Armstrong advanced on a passed ball, took third on a fly out, and scored the unearned run on a ground out to cut the deficit to 7-1.

Henderson allowed one unearned run on two hits, striking out six and walking one before exiting after Carson Kelly’s leadoff single in the sixth.

Kevin Gausman (9-12) allowed seven runs, six earned, on eight hits in four innings, including three home runs.

Yelich staked the Brewers to a 3-0 lead in the first with his 11th homer. Brice Turang reached on an infield force out and Contreras walked. Andrew Vaughn struck out, but Yelich sent an 0-1 pitch 372 feet to left-center.

The Brewers made it 6-0 in the second on home runs by Chourio and Contreras. Chourio’s one-out solo shot was his career-best 23rd. Turang walked and Contreras followed with his 15th homer, and 100th of his career.

Milwaukee capitalized on errors for unearned runs in the third and sixth.

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Both the Cubs and Brewers are off Thursday. Shota Imanaga (9-10, 3.91 ERA) was set to starts for the Cubs on Friday at home against the Pirates, who had not named a starter. The Reds were going with Andrew Abbott (6-10, 4.43) on Friday at the Brewers, who had not named a starter.