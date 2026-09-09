Unbeaten Vikings Look to Stay Rolling on the Road at Sparta

The Holmen Vikings will hit the road Friday night for a Week 4 matchup against the Sparta Spartans, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Central time on September 11, 2026. The game will be played at Memorial Field in Sparta, Wisconsin, as Holmen continues its early-season push in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

The Matchup

Holmen enters the contest with a 3-0 record and will look to carry that momentum into another conference road game. Sparta, meanwhile, is coming off its first loss of the season and will be looking to defend its home field and challenge the Vikings in a matchup that could provide an important early-season test.

The Vikings have already demonstrated their ability to win away from home, and Friday’s game offers another opportunity to establish themselves as a contender in the MVC. With conference play underway, every game becomes increasingly important as teams begin positioning themselves for the second half of the season and a potential playoff spot.

Sparta’s record going into Friday nights contest sits at 2-1 and they look to bounce back from a lopsided loss to La Crosse Logan last week and notch their first win in conference play this season.

Holmen Stays Unbeaten With Win Over Onalaska

The Vikings continued their strong start to the season last Friday, holding off Onalaska 30-20 in closely contested battle between MVC rivals. Running back Landon Barg led the way with 73 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Tay Parcher added 68 yards and a score of his own on just five carries. Quarterback Bennett Schild chipped in 56 rushing yards and a touchdown, continuing his strong two-way impact through three weeks.

Onalaska didn’t go quietly — quarterback Wylder Burch threw for 160 yards and a touchdown, and running back Kaeson Stettler picked up 88 yards on the ground — but Holmen’s balanced attack and stingy defense was enough to move the Vikings to 3-0 on the season.

Sparta Looks to Regroup After First Loss

Sparta opened the season with wins over Black River Falls (40-24) and G-E-T (14-6) before running into a buzzsaw in La Crosse Logan, falling 43-7 on the road last week to drop to 2-1. The Spartans will look to shake off that setback and get back in the win column at home against a Holmen team that has yet to lose this season.

Sparta’s offense will look to build on a strong individual performance from junior running back Hunter Huntington, who rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in last week’s game against La Crosse Logan. Senior quarterback Everett Laufenberg completed 8 of 17 passes for 92 yards, while junior Simon Schmitz provided a big-play threat with a 37-yard reception.

Defensively, Huntington also led the Spartans with eight tackles, giving Sparta a two-way threat to watch as it prepares for Week 4. The Spartans will look to turn those individual performances into a more complete team effort after last week’s 43-7 loss to La Crosse Logan.

What to Watch For

Holmen’s defense will be a key factor as the Vikings look to limit Sparta’s offensive opportunities and force the Spartans into difficult third-down situations.

The running game could also play a major role. If Holmen can establish the line of scrimmage and control the clock, the Vikings will have a chance to dictate the pace of the contest.

Field position and special teams may become especially important as a strong return or a timely defensive stop can quickly change momentum.

What’s at Stake

For Holmen, a win would push the Vikings to 4-0 and keep them squarely in the conversation as one of the top teams in the Coulee Region heading into the heart of their schedule. For Sparta, this is a chance to prove last week’s loss to Logan was an outlier rather than a trend, and a win over an unbeaten opponent would be the biggest of their season so far.

Game Information

Matchup Holmen Vikings at Sparta Spartans Date Friday, September 11, 2026 Kickoff 7:00 p.m. Central Location Memorial Field, Sparta, WI Conference Mississippi Valley Conference Holmen Record 3-0 Streaming WKTYSports.com/HHS Roku Holmen Vikings app

Watch the Game

Fans unable to make the trip to Sparta can follow the action online through WKTYSports.com/HHS or watch through the Holmen Vikings app on Roku devices.

The Vikings will look to make the most of their opportunity on the road and continue their strong start to the 2026 season.

Top Photo Credit: Sarah Mumaw-Flury