Brewers rout Cincinnati 20-0, clinch playoff berth

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit the Brewers’ first grand slam of the season, one of four homers for Milwaukee in a 20-0 rout of the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night that clinched a playoff spot for the majors’ best team.

William Contreras, Bryce Turang and Jake Bauers also went deep for the Brewers (92-56), who have a commanding lead in the NL Central but for now are assured of at least a wild-card spot. They lead second-place Chicago by 10 games in the division, and their magic number to clinch that title is four.

Dustin May (7-9) and Garrett Stallings combined on a two-hitter while Milwaukee pounded out a season-high 23 hits. May worked six innings, giving up two singles to standout Reds rookie Sal Stewart in his seventh start for the Brewers. He was acquired from St. Louis at the trade deadline.

Stallings got the last nine outs for his first save.

Andrew Abbott (6-11) allowed eight runs on nine hits in two innings, his shortest start of the season.

Mitchell’s first career slam capped an eight-run fifth inning against Luis Mey. He went 3 for 5.

Turang hit a three-run homer, his 18th, and Bauers sent a fastball from Abbott 412 feet to center for a two-run shot, his 25th, to cap a sixth-run second. Turang finished 3 for 3 with a walk.

Catcher Jose Trevino came in to pitch in the seventh and retired the side in order. In the eighth, he gave up a three-run homer to Contreras.

Jackson Chourio went 4 for 6 with four hits and two RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz extended his streak of reaching base safely to 18 games with a walk in the sixth.

Up next

RHP Brady Singer (6-13, 5.03 ERA) starts Saturday night for the Reds. The Brewers have yet to name a starter.