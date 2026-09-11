NFL is BACK, Brewers SWEEP Cubs

September 11, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

NFL is BACK, Brewers SWEEP Cubs

September 11, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

NFL is BACK, Brewers SWEEP Cubs

Grant reacts to the return of the NFL and a Patriots debut to forget for Romeo Doubs. The Brewers complete their sweep of the Cubs and the Packers OL might be up a creek. 

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