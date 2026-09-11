NFL is BACK, Brewers SWEEP Cubs

Grant reacts to the return of the NFL and a Patriots debut to forget for Romeo Doubs. The Brewers complete their sweep of the Cubs and the Packers OL might be up a creek. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Brewers walk-off, Grant’s NFL predictions | Olbur, Temple & ClemensGrant reacts to a Brewers walk-off over the Cubs and the REAL takeaway from the game. Sam Olbur calls on his way to watch Leo Messi at Soldier Field. Grant predicts every division in the NFL. Jesse…Read More Fickell falls flat, rotation woes? | MusingsGrant reacts to Wisconsin's ugly loss to Notre Dame and the latest struggles by Brewers starting pitchers? Is the Packers OL in trouble? Tuesday Musings include Wausau and football officiating. See…Read More Brewers split in Chicago | Free Phones FridayGrant reacts to a thrilling conclusion to Brewers Cubs and wonders what's next for Brice Turang. Are people losing their mind over Matthew Stafford? Free phones at 608-321-1670. Wisco Week in Review…Read More Brewers up 9 games | Heller & ClemensGrant reacts to what feels like a breaking point between the Brewers and Cubs and talks Badgers with Mike Heller. Jeff Hafley recalls an experience in Green Bay and people lose their mind over Matt…Read More Brewers bully Cubs bullpen | Jesse TempleGrant reacts to the Brewers bounceback win over the Cubs and shares Albert Breer's latest thoughts on Jordan Love's progression. Jesse Temple joins to preview Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame. See…Read More Kyle Harrison’s struggles, Notre Dame Week with Colten BartholomewGrant reacts to another start in which Kyle Harrison underperformed- is his postseason role in jeopardy? Grant shares his thoughts on Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame and gets the latest from Colten…Read More Jacobs just made the list! | Monday MailbagGrant reacts to the Packers weekend moves and Josh Jacobs placement on the exempt list. How would you line up the Brewers rotation? Monday Mailbag closes the show. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Misiorowski vs. The Mound | Free Phones, Mike ClemensGrant reacts to a Brewers series win and highlights an active feud between Miz and his environment. Have the Packers been making Josh Jacobs contingency plans all along? Free Phones at 608-321-1670.…Read More PrevNext