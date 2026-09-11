Rangers keep rolling in homecoming win over Tomah

Another game, another dominant win for the Logan Rangers football team—this time on homecoming night.

The Rangers jumped on the Tomah Timberwolves early and never looked back, racing to a 35-0 halftime lead before cruising to a 42-14 victory Friday night.

Logan running back Jameson Degenhardt scored four touchdowns in the first half, while quarterback Tommy Check added a 12-yard touchdown pass to Victor Kravanja in the second quarter.

The Rangers have now played four games this season, and all four have featured a running clock. The clock is instituted when a team takes a lead of at least 35 points.

Logan, ranked sixth in Division 3, also forced five Tomah turnovers in the victory.

Degenhardt finished with 89 rushing yards and his four touchdowns. Check rushed for 56 yards on four carries and completed 4 of 6 passes for 46 yards.

The Rangers improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Logan hits the road next week for the annual Ark of Victory trophy game against Central.