The Best Sports Video Games of the 2000s

It’s time to fire up the old PlayStation 2, Xbox and Nintendo 64!

Dan and Brandon are back in the Man Cave to build their Mount Rushmore of sports video games from the 2000s (2000–2009). They debate the games that defined the era, share listener picks, and revisit some of the sports gaming classics they spent countless hours playing.

The guys discuss Madden 03 and 04, MVP Baseball 05, NASCAR Thunder 04, NBA 2K5, March Madness 04, WWF No Mercy, Tiger Woods PGA Tour, NCAA Football 06, NFL Head Coach 09 and plenty more.

But this isn’t just about which games were the best. Dan and Brandon talk about the soundtracks, franchise and dynasty modes, memorable gameplay, and the personal memories that make certain games stick with you long after you’ve put down the controller.

Plus, they roll the virtual dice to determine the topic for the next Man Cave debate—and they’ve landed on the Top 5 College Sports Mascots of All Time.

What made your Mount Rushmore of 2000s sports video games? Let us know!

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.