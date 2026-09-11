WATCH: Logan looks to remain unbeaten vs. Tomah

After back-to-back shutouts to open the season, the Logan High School football team gave up some points last week — in a 43-7 win over Sparta.

The Rangers (3-0) look to remain unbeaten Friday with Tomah (0-3) in La Crosse.

Logan has been led in rushing by Jameson Degenhardt who has 435 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Quarterback Tommy Check has given the Rangers a more balanced attack offensively this year, throwing for 385 yards and 6 touchdowns, while adding another 232 yards on the ground and 2 more scores.

WKTY will stream the game live, beginning at 6:50 p.m. Watch here, or on your ROKU device by searching for the Around River City app.