Sama, Dupree rush for TDs as Wisconsin beats Western Illinois 36-9 in home opener

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Abu Sama III and Damon Dupree ran for one score each to lead Wisconsin to a 36-9 win against Western Illinois on Saturday night.

Sama ran 72 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game to put Wisconsin ahead 7-0. The score was the first of Sama’s young Wisconsin career; the Iowa State transfer rushed for a career-high 107 yards on eight carries to go with one score.

Wisconsin safety Carson Van Dinter got a punt block, recovery and score with 7:54 left in the first quarter to push Wisconsin’s lead to 17-0.

Gavin Lahm kicked 30-, 49- and 51-yard field goals for the Badgers (1-1) in their home opener. The 51-yarder, with 2:30 left in the first half, pushed Wisconsin’s lead to 23-6 and was Lahm’s career high.

Culkin kicked field goals of 27, 27 and 34 yards for Western Illinois (1-2)

The Leathernecks had six penalties for 50 yards, including a 10-yard holding penalty that wiped out a TD at the start of the third quarter.

Dupree’s 28-yard touchdown run capped an eight-run, 68-yard drive — all on the ground — to extend Wisconsin’s lead to 30-9 with 5:39 to go in the third.

Quarterback Colton Joseph threw his first touchdown for Wisconsin. The Old Dominion transfer went 12 of 22 for 173 yards and one score. Joseph also had four rushes for 38 yards.

Chris Brooks Jr. caught a 53-yard TD pass from Joseph as Wisconsin pulled away 36-9 with 5:39 remaining in the game.

Saturday’s game was the second meeting between the two teams. Wisconsin is the only Football Bowl Subdivision opponent on Western Illinois’ schedule this season.

The Takeaway

Western Illinois: Kennedy McGill, a Central Washington transfer, has shown potential to be a dual-threat quarterback. McGill rushed for 88 yards on 18 carries. He also had 139 yards on 13-for-22 passing for the Leathernecks

Wisconsin: Special teams continued to provide a spark. The Badgers have blocked punts in two straight games. Van Ginter blocked a punt against Western Illinois, and Liam Danitz blocked a punt in Wisconsin’s season-opening loss last week against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field.

Up next

Western Illinois: Hosts Morehead State next Saturday.

Wisconsin: Hosts Eastern Michigan next Saturday.