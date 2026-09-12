UWL falls to 0-2 in another one score game versus ranked opponent

The UW-La Crosse football team is 0-2 for the first time since 2013 following a 28-20 loss to No. 14 Hardin-Simmons Saturday afternoon at Roger Harring Stadium in the Eagles’ season home opener.

UWL, ranked No. 12 entering the game, answered an early Hardin-Simmons touchdown with a 12-yard touchdown run by Jack Janke with 10:39 remaining in the first half to tie the game at 7-7. The Eagles, however, would trail the rest of the way.

Quarterback Kyle Haas completed 30 of 51 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Keaton Arendt on a 20-yard scoring pass late in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles struggled to establish a running game, finishing with just 41 yards on 23 carries. Defensively, UWL had difficulty getting off the field, as the Cowboys converted 15 of 21 third-down opportunities.

The Eagles hit the road next week when they travel to face Division II Wayne State. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Listen to the game on WKTY, 96.7 FM and 580 AM.