The Camp: What went right and wrong against Western Illinois, listener questions

Wisconsin evened its record at 1-1 with an uneven win over Western Illinois. Zach and Jesse discuss what went right (special teams, big plays in the running game) and what went wrong (Colton Joseph’s night, defense can’t get off the field). They also tackle a ton of listener questions.

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