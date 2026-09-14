The Pack is BACK (derogatory) | Mailbag

September 14, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

The Pack is BACK (derogatory) | Mailbag

September 14, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

The Pack is BACK (derogatory) | Mailbag

Grant reacts to the Packers 4th quarter collapse at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Also, what is Luke Fickell doing with his QB? Monday Mailbag closes the show. 

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