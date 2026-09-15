Brewers claim 4th-straight NL Central title

The Milwaukee Brewers are, once again, champions of the National League Central.

The Crew claimed their fourth-straight division title and fifth in the last six years on Tuesday thanks to a win to a 5-1 win over Pittsburgh and Chicago blowing another multi-run lead and falling to Atlanta 4-3.

Milwaukee took the lead in the division on May 19th and never relinquished it. In fact, the closest any team got after May 26 was three in the middle of August. The Brewers promptly pushed the lead back to eight over the next two weeks. Overall, this is the franchise’s ninth division title, seven of which have been won since 2011.

Milwaukee still has some work to do over the final 11 games of the season, as it attempts to hold onto the best record in baseball and the homefield advantage that comes along with it. As it stands, the Brewers lead the Dodgers by two games.