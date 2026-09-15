I Love Football…and I Hate Football

Week One of the NFL season is officially in the books, and Dan Kasper has plenty to say about it.

On this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan reveals his first NFL Top 10 Power Rankings of the season, including where the Packers’ rivals land and why the Baltimore Ravens are sitting at No. 1. He also takes a closer look at Derrick Henry’s incredible career and makes the case that the future Hall of Famer is still underrated.

Then it’s time for some October baseball talk. Dan explains why he believes the Milwaukee Brewers’ recent offensive surge could change the narrative heading into the postseason—and why, if they can carry that momentum into October, he believes the Brewers have a legitimate shot at the World Series.

But the most personal part of the episode comes at the end, as Dan opens up about the emotional side of being a football fan. After seeing the negativity and frustration surrounding the Packers following Week One, Dan talks about how fan reactions can sometimes take the fun out of sports—and why it’s okay to be frustrated without letting a loss ruin your week, your relationships, or your life.

It’s a conversation about sports, passion, perspective, and remembering why we love the games in the first place.

In this episode:

• Dan’s NFL Top 10 Power Rankings after Week One

• Why Baltimore is No. 1

• Derrick Henry’s historic career and why he’s a “unicorn”

• The Brewers’ September offensive surge

• Why Dan believes Milwaukee can make a World Series run

• The emotional side of being a Packers fan

• Why sports debates don’t have to turn into arguments

• A reminder to keep the passion—but take a deep breath

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