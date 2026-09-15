UW-L drops 10 spots in rankings, after first 0-2 start since 2013

The UW-La Crosse football team is facing an uncharacteristically tough start to the 2026 season.

The Eagles dropped 10 spots in the Top 25 rankings, after falling to 0-2.

UW-L is still ranked 22nd overall, but this is the first time it’s dropped the first two games of the season since going 0-5 in 2013.

That said, the Eagles played a now-ranked No. 8 Saint John’s team to begin the year, and fell last weekend to a Hardin-Simmons team that moved up three spots to 11th in the nation.

UW-L lost both games by one score — 24-21 to Saint John’s and 28-20 to Hardin-Simmons — and couldn’t get onside kicks late in the fourth to make comebacks.

The loss Saturday also snapped a nine-game home-opening win streak.

Despite the record, UW-L quarterback Kyle Haas continues to hit career milestones.

The senior went 30-of-51 for 276 yards, moving into second place on UWL’s all-time career completions list with 451 — trailing only Nick Anker (488).

UW-L will look to break into the win column on the road Saturday, when it travels Detroit, Mich., to face Division II Wayne State (0-2) at noon. Tune in on the WKTY app or on air, beginning with pregame at 11:40 a.m.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – UW-La Crosse receiver Jack Janke runs with the football against Hardin-Simmons on Sept. 12, 2026 at Veterans Memorial Field in La Crosse (PHOTO: UWL Athletics | Jim Lund)