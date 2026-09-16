Unbeaten Holmen & Reedsburg Set for Friday Night Showdown

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Two unbeaten teams will put their perfect starts on the line Friday when the Holmen Vikings (#7 in D2) visit the Reedsburg Beavers (#3 in D3), with both programs entering the matchup at 4-0. The Mississippi Valley Conference game kicks off at 5 p.m. Central on September 18 at Reedsburg Area High School.

Holmen Brings Momentum From Sparta

The Vikings are coming off a 44-21 victory at Sparta, where a 23-point second quarter helped build a 30-7 halftime lead. That early cushion is the kind of advantage Holmen will want to establish again, rather than leaving the outcome to a late possession.

Quarterback Bennett Schild rushed for 119 yards in the win, while John Faherty added 65 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and Jason Xiong-Lee scored on a 53-yard run. The production from multiple runners makes Reedsburg’s ability to limit first-down gains a central matchup to watch.

Beavers Have Found Ways to Win Close Games

Reedsburg protected its unbeaten record with a 21-20 victory over Onalaska last Friday, one week after beating La Crosse Central 36-32. Those narrow margins provide a reminder that Holmen cannot count on putting the Beavers away simply by building a lead.

The Beavers opened the season with a 22-21 win over New Berlin West and a 28-6 victory over DeForest, giving them three wins decided by four points or fewer through four games. If Friday becomes another one-possession contest, finishing drives and avoiding costly mistakes could matter more than piling up yardage.

Possessions Could Decide the Matchup

For Holmen, the objective is to keep its running game productive without allowing penalties or negative plays to create long-yardage situations. Sustained drives would also limit Reedsburg’s opportunities to answer.

For the Beavers, forcing the Vikings into third-and-long would be a useful starting point. Turnovers, red-zone execution and special teams could swing a game in which neither side wants its first loss to come down to a missed opportunity.

How to Watch

Holmen visits Reedsburg Area High School on Friday, September 18, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. Central. Watch live at wktysports.com/hhs, or follow the action through the Holmen Vikings Roku app.