Happy trails, Kyle Harrison! | Mike Clemens

September 17, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Happy trails, Kyle Harrison! | Mike Clemens

September 17, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Happy trails, Kyle Harrison! | Mike Clemens

Grant reacts to Kyle Harrison’s latest (and maybe final) appearance, and wonders what the Packers are looking for on their OL. Mike Clemens joins at 5:35. 

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