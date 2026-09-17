The Camp: Eastern Michigan preview, Jim Leonhard and Paul Chryst talk Wisconsin exit, Week 3 picks

Wisconsin is getting ready to host Eastern Michigan on Saturday. Zach and Jesse talk about what success looks like for the Badgers and give a couple injury updates on Colton Joseph and Mason Posa. The guys then dive into a couple articles from The Athletic, including comments from former coach Paul Chryst and former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on their Wisconsin exits. They close the show with their Week 3 picks.

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