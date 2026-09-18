Concerned about the JETS? | Free Phones

September 18, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Concerned about the JETS? | Free Phones

September 18, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Concerned about the JETS? | Free Phones

Grant shares his concern over the Packers trip to New Jersey and bounces from topic to topic with callers. Is the Packers season already cooked because of the OL? 608-321-1670

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