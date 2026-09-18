Concerned about the JETS? | Free Phones

Grant shares his concern over the Packers trip to New Jersey and bounces from topic to topic with callers. Is the Packers season already cooked because of the OL? 608-321-1670 See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Happy trails, Kyle Harrison! | Mike ClemensGrant reacts to Kyle Harrison's latest (and maybe final) appearance, and wonders what the Packers are looking for on their OL. Mike Clemens joins at 5:35. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More 4 more years! | Kate Fox & Jesse TempleGrant reacts to the Brewers 4th straight NL Central title and adds another log onto the Packers / Matt LaFleur fire. Kate Fox shares her Badgers observations and Jesse Temple makes his weekly visit.……Read More Running on Empty | Felger & ClemensGrant outlines how the lack of a running game will KILL the Packers in 2026 and reacts to comments from Adam Stenavich. Mike Felger is platformed to yell at his home state and Mike Clemens reports…Read More The Pack is BACK (derogatory) | MailbagGrant reacts to the Packers 4th quarter collapse at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Also, what is Luke Fickell doing with his QB? Monday Mailbag closes the show. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More NFL is BACK, Brewers SWEEP CubsGrant reacts to the return of the NFL and a Patriots debut to forget for Romeo Doubs. The Brewers complete their sweep of the Cubs and the Packers OL might be up a creek. See omnystudio.com/listener…Read More Brewers walk-off, Grant’s NFL predictions | Olbur, Temple & ClemensGrant reacts to a Brewers walk-off over the Cubs and the REAL takeaway from the game. Sam Olbur calls on his way to watch Leo Messi at Soldier Field. Grant predicts every division in the NFL. Jesse…Read More Fickell falls flat, rotation woes? | MusingsGrant reacts to Wisconsin's ugly loss to Notre Dame and the latest struggles by Brewers starting pitchers? Is the Packers OL in trouble? Tuesday Musings include Wausau and football officiating. See…Read More Brewers split in Chicago | Free Phones FridayGrant reacts to a thrilling conclusion to Brewers Cubs and wonders what's next for Brice Turang. Are people losing their mind over Matthew Stafford? Free phones at 608-321-1670. Wisco Week in Review…Read More PrevNext