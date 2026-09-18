Local Sports Roundup: Big High School Football Matchups Highlight Busy Week

The high school sports calendar is getting busier as we move into the second half of September, and this week brings plenty of big matchups across the Chippewa Valley and surrounding area.

With rain in the forecast, several football teams moved their games up to Thursday night, while others adjusted their schedules for Friday. If you’re planning to attend a game, be sure to double-check the start time before heading out.

Cadott Picks Up a Big Win

One of the teams that moved its game up was Cadott, and the Hornets took advantage with a big 20-12 victory over state-ranked Boyceville.

The win moves Cadott to 3-2 on the season after the Hornets suffered a frustrating loss to unbeaten Webster the previous week. Cadott moved the ball well in that game but turned it over five times.

Thursday’s win against Boyceville provided a much-needed complete performance for Cadott, with the Hornets putting together a strong effort on both sides of the ball.

Other Thursday night football results included Mondovi bouncing back from its loss to Edgar with a 48-20 victory over Stanley-Boyd. Gilman stayed unbeaten with a 65-8 win over Cornell, while Eleva-Strum edged Blair-Taylor 34-32.

There was also a wild one between Bruce and Washburn, with Bruce coming away with a 54-52 victory.

West Salem also picked up an impressive 42-16 victory over Black River Falls.

Big Games Highlight Friday Night’s Schedule

Week 5 marks the midway point of the nine-week regular season for 11-player football, and there are several important games on the schedule.

In the Big Rivers Conference, two unbeaten teams meet when New Richmond hosts Hudson. New Richmond is coming off a 14-7 win over Chippewa Falls, while Hudson remains undefeated.

Chippewa Falls will try to bounce back when the Cardinals take on River Falls. The Wildcats are 2-0 in conference play, making this another important game in the Big Rivers standings.

There are also several big games elsewhere in the area.

Regis travels to Durand, with both teams ranked in their respective divisions in the Wisconsin State Coaches Poll. Glenwood City hosts McDonell in another important Dunn-St. Croix matchup.

Perhaps the biggest game of the night comes in the Dairyland Conference, where Cochrane-Fountain City takes on Pepin-Alma. The two teams are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Division 7 of the state poll, making it a major early-season showdown.

The game also includes a special connection to the community, as it is 1966 reunion night.

Playoff Picture Starting to Take Shape

With Week 5 here, teams are beginning to enter the portion of the season where playoff positioning becomes increasingly important.

For 11-player football, the regular season lasts nine weeks, while the 8-player regular season runs eight weeks. The top 32 teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.

While there isn’t an official minimum number of wins required to make the playoffs, a team’s record is only part of the equation. Strength of schedule also plays a role, meaning a three-win team could potentially make the field if it has played a particularly strong schedule.

As the season continues, playoff matrix reports will begin to give teams and fans a better idea of where teams would currently be seeded.

Volleyball Conference Play Begins

The volleyball season is also heating up.

River Falls remains unbeaten in the Big Rivers Conference, while Hudson continues to be one of the conference’s top teams.

The Western Cloverbelt Conference began league play earlier this week, with McDonell, Stanley-Boyd, Cadott and Fall Creek all earning victories.

One of the biggest early-season conference matches is coming next Tuesday when McDonell hosts Stanley-Boyd. Both teams are highly ranked in their respective divisions, making it an important matchup not only for conference positioning but potentially for postseason seeding.

Big wins against quality opponents can become especially valuable when teams reach the postseason seeding process.

Golf and Tennis Enter the Final Stretch

The fall sports calendar is moving quickly, particularly for golf and tennis.

In the Big Rivers, Hudson continues to set the pace. The Tigers recently won their home invitational, finishing ahead of Rice Lake and Eau Claire Memorial.

The Big Rivers Conference tournament is coming up soon at Tanglewood, while the Cloverbelt schedule is also approaching its conclusion.

Colfax-Elk Mound has been a consistent top team in the Cloverbelt and will finish its regular season at Lake Wissota.

On the tennis court, the Chippewa Falls girls picked up a memorable 4-3 victory over Menomonie. It was the first time the Cardinals had defeated the Mustangs in a dual competition in more than a decade.

The Big Rivers Conference meet is also approaching, with Eau Claire North scheduled to host.

Cross Country Programs Making Their Move

Cross country is another sport beginning to ramp up as the season progresses toward its October peak.

Menomonie continues to be one of the strongest programs in the Big Rivers Conference. Both the boys and girls teams are state-ranked, and both are expected to be in the mix for conference and state-level success.

Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Memorial are also expected to be part of the conference conversation as the season continues.

Cadott has also put together a strong stretch. The Cadott boys won a couple of meets recently and hosted their home meet at Whispering Pines.

The team brings back a significant amount of talent from last year’s fifth-place finish at the state meet and entered the season with high expectations. Cadott was also ranked third in the Coaches Association state poll.

That strong start earned the Cadott boys cross country team another honor this week.

Cadott Boys Cross Country Named Team of the Week

The listeners have spoken.

Cadott boys cross country was selected as this week’s Superior Auto Body Team of the Week.

The team was one of three nominees, along with UW-Eau Claire football and Eau Claire North football.

After finishing fifth at state last year and returning a talented group, Cadott has already shown plenty of promise this season.

UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout Prepare for Busy Weekends

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds have another busy weekend ahead.

UW-Eau Claire football travels to Holmen’s Carson Park Saturday for a 1 p.m. matchup with Carthage College. The Blugolds cross country teams are also competing at the St. Olaf Invitational.

Women’s volleyball takes on the College of St. Benedict, while women’s golf competes at the Twin Ports Collegiate. The tennis team travels to Whitewater, and the soccer teams are also in action, with women’s soccer facing Simpson College and men’s soccer taking on Colorado College.

UW-Stout also has a full schedule.

The Blue Devils football team travels to Arlington Heights, Illinois, to take on Roosevelt University. Both the men’s and women’s soccer teams face Minnesota Morris, while the women’s volleyball team travels to Ripon.

UW-Stout’s women’s golf team is competing at the St. Kate’s Fall Invitational in Minnesota, while the men’s golf team is participating in the Minnesota Golf Classics.

A Busy Week Ahead

From major high school football showdowns to conference races in volleyball, golf, tennis and cross country, the local sports calendar is packed as September moves along.

And with the high school football season reaching its midpoint, the results from the next few weeks will begin to carry even more weight as teams start positioning themselves for the postseason.

Whether you’re heading to a football game, following a volleyball conference race or keeping an eye on the local college teams, there’s no shortage of action across the Chippewa Valley.