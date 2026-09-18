Logan holds off Central to reclaim Ark of Victory

In a back-and-forth thriller at Roger Harring Stadium on Thursday night, the Logan Rangers football team defeated La Crosse Central 37-29 to claim the Ark of Victory trophy and keep their undefeated season alive.

The Rangers, now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play, and the Riverhawks (3-2, 1-2) traded scores throughout the first three quarters.

Logan finally created some separation with 1:28 remaining in the third quarter when quarterback Tommy Check broke free for a 27-yard touchdown run, giving the Rangers a 30-23 lead.

On the very first play of Central’s ensuing possession, Logan cornerback Will Howard intercepted a Gabe Servais pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six extended the Rangers’ lead to 37-23, and Logan would not relinquish the advantage.

Check finished the night rushing for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw first-half touchdown passes to Bubba Leaver and Charlie Zellner.

The Rangers will return home next week to take on the Onalaska Hilltoppers.