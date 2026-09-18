Pat Murphy, Vince Lombardi, College Mascots & The Sports Card Hobby

This is a packed episode of The Man Cave Podcast covering everything from Brewers baseball and legendary coaches to college mascots and the sports card hobby.

Dan kicks things off with a conversation about Brewers manager Pat Murphy and whether some of his leadership style reminds Dan of Vince Lombardi. They aren’t comparing the two coaches’ careers or accomplishments, but instead look at how both have been known for demanding a lot from their players while also knowing when and how to build them back up. He discusses Murphy’s handling of players like Cooper Pratt and Robert Gasser, the culture he’s created in Milwaukee, and what his legacy could eventually become.

Then it’s college mascot time. Dan and Brandon debate their favorite mascots, including Bucky Badger, the Oregon Duck, Big Red, the Stanford Tree, WuShock and some of the more unusual characters in college sports. They also revisit Mike Leach’s entertaining hypothetical about what would happen if college mascots had to fight.

Dan also catches up with Ty from Slab Factory for a deep dive into the sports card hobby. They talk about PSA’s grading backlog and new service levels, what’s happening with Beckett and other grading companies, the changing market for players like Tim Duncan and Brett Favre, new football card releases, and whether a potential MLB lockout could impact baseball card values.

Ty also shares some of his favorite Brewers cards, including Jackson Chourio, Prince Fielder and some unique one-of-one cards, plus there’s a special Brewers card giveaway for listeners.

And there’s a little preview of a future Man Cave conversation about the things we were told as kids that we’d eventually “understand when we got older.”

No scripts. No forced takes. Just Man Cave talk.

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