Vikings blank Beavers 7-0 in defensive grind

REEDSBURG, Wis. Bennett Schild’s 1-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter was the only score of the night as the Holmen Vikings, ranked No. 7 in Division 2, shut out the Reedsburg Beavers, ranked No. 3 in Division 3, 7-0 on Friday, remaining unbeaten at 5-0 while handing Reedsburg its first loss of the season.

Holmen won the toss and kicked off, then spent most of the night in a field-position battle. Reedsburg outgained the Vikings on the ground, 143 yards to 60, but never reached the end zone and turned the ball over on downs four times.

Defense sets the table

The Vikings’ first scoring chance came after J. Larson recovered a Sawyer Mittelstaedt fumble and returned it to the Reedsburg 30. Holmen reached the 10-yard line before turning it over on downs. Schild later threw an interception to W. Oetzman, keeping the game scoreless through one quarter.

Special teams provided the breakthrough early in the second quarter. Larson blocked a Reedsburg punt and recovered it at the Beavers’ 10. Schild needed four carries to finish the short field, scoring from a yard out on fourth-and-goal. Brock Needham converted the extra point for a 7-0 lead that stood the rest of the way.

Beavers keep coming up empty

Reedsburg answered with a long drive into Holmen territory, converting a fourth down along the way, but stalled on fourth-and-12 from the Vikings’ 42. Holmen drove back across midfield before Schild missed on three straight passes from the Reedsburg 40 as the half expired.

The Vikings had a chance to add to the lead late in the third quarter when Schild hit Mason Mumaw-Flury for 41 yards, setting up a first-and-10 at the Reedsburg 25. A holding penalty pushed Holmen back, and Needham’s 25-yard field-goal try was blocked and recovered by C. Wolf.

Reedsburg’s best late looks also died on fourth down. The Beavers failed to convert from the Holmen 36 in the third quarter, then again from the 19 and the 21 in the fourth after Schild fumbled and T. Schmidt recovered at the Vikings’ 38.

Key performers

Schild finished 3-of-8 for 54 yards with an interception and added 23 rushing yards and the game’s only touchdown on 14 carries. Mumaw-Flury caught all three of Schild’s completions for 54 yards. John Faherty led Holmen rushers with 20 yards on six carries.

Cormac McGowan carried 22 times for 51 yards to lead Reedsburg. Matthew Wischmann added 37 yards on 16 carries, Lucius Wells had 29 yards on eight attempts, and Mittelstaedt completed 1 of 4 passes for 12 yards to Kallen Barker while rushing for 26 yards.

Final: Holmen 7, Reedsburg 0

Looking ahead

Both teams return to Mississippi Valley Conference play next Friday, September 25: